HSBC Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $1.00

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $1.15 to $1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
DouYu International Price Performance
NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.41.
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
