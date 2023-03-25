HSBC Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $1.00

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $1.15 to $1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DouYu International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth $96,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.