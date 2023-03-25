Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,333 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,106. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

