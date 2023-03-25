Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $20.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 10.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.52. 346,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,939. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
