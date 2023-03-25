Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $241.05. 1,010,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,151. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

