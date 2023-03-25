Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,860 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.89. The stock had a trading volume of 57,245,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

