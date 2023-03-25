Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

