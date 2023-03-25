Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 227 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.86. 502,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,425. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

