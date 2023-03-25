iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.65 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $149.65 million and $53.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00006701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00030374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00199673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,585.66 or 1.00051806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.19674704 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $25,816,325.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

