Immutable X Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $618.58 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $618.58 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

