Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Further Reading

