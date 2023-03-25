IndiGG (INDI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $45,392.33 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00331233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.68 or 0.25908792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010119 BTC.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

