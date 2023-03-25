Insider Buying: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Purchases $49,600.00 in Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
