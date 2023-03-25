Insider Buying: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Purchases $49,600.00 in Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

