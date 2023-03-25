Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $102.00 at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares in the company, valued at $139,011,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

