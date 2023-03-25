Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 23,783 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

