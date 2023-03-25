InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 26.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 492,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.2155 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

