Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PJP opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

