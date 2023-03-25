Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.85

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.85 and traded as high as $149.12. Investors Title shares last traded at $147.47, with a volume of 2,015 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investors Title in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

