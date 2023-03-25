Invitoken (INVI) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $53,691.93 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00005707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

