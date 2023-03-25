Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Further Reading

