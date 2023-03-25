IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

