iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 817,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.