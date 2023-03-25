iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

