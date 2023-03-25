iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,517 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 359,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 220,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

