iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $93.25. 4,181,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

