iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Decreased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJR stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 4,181,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.