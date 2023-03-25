iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.16. 6,217,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79.

