iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Position Decreased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

