iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.01

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 9958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.63.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $839.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.