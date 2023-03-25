iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $90.47. 869,633 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

