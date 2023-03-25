iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 358,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

