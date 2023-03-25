iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,969 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,904,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

