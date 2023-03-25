iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 373,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

