iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 3.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $52.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

