Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

