Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Iteris worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iteris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 98,055 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of ITI stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Iteris Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.