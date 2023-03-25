ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.42

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and traded as high as $63.89. ITOCHU shares last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 6,745 shares changing hands.

ITOCHU Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ITOCHU

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in ITOCHU by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter valued at $18,029,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.