ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.42

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and traded as high as $63.89. ITOCHU shares last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 6,745 shares changing hands.
ITOCHU Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.