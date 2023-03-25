JCSD Capital LLC Acquires 16,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises 2.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $85.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.