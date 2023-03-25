JCSD Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank makes up approximately 4.8% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,092,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

MCB opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $107.35.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

