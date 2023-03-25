Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 247,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 395,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. 2,541,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

