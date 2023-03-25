Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,931,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,744,148. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

