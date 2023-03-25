Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 18,625,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,047,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.