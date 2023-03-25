Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 830,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

