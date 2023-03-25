Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.71. 8,957,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

