Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $239.32. 959,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,601. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.03 and a 200 day moving average of $246.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

