Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes $208,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ remained flat at $27.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,796,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,188. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

