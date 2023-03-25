Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0697

Joystick (JOY) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $19,832.26 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00199717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,619.11 or 1.00040755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05795701 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $345.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

