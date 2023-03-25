Joystick One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,022.17 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $1,022.17 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05795701 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $345.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

