JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €21.72 ($23.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.60.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

