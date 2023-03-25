JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €35.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.87) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.81) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

AXA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EPA CS opened at €26.64 ($28.64) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.58. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($29.77).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

