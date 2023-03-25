JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 15.59% 10.13% 0.86% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.34% 14.68% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 5 11 0 2.69

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $149.28, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volatility & Risk

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $406.05 million 1.84 $63.31 million $1.85 11.94 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $128.64 billion 2.86 $37.68 billion $12.08 10.34

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Amerant Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset and Wealth Management (AWM). The CIB segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, governments, and municipal entities. The CCB segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The CB segment provides comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, wholesale payments, investment banking and asset management products for middle market banking.

